Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.
Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intuit to earn $10.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
Intuit Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ INTU opened at $457.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.87. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Wall Street Is Cautious on These 2 First Half Winners
- $1 Billion Deal For Moderna To Expand Product Pipeline in China
- Kopin Corp is the Technology Seen Behind Smart AR Glasses
- Two 1st Half Underperformers That Wall Street Loves
- National Beverage Corp. Underperforms Buy These Stocks Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.