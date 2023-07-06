Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intuit to earn $10.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $457.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.87. Intuit has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

