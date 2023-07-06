General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

General Mills has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $77.31 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.