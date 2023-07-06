Short Interest in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Grows By 23.5%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SABRP stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $106.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
