GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $66.82 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.52.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

