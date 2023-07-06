Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after buying an additional 449,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,343 shares of company stock worth $22,840,059 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

BBY stock opened at $81.05 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

