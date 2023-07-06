GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.15. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

