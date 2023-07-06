GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,474,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 35,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZD opened at $70.36 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.13 per share, for a total transaction of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,777 shares of company stock worth $814,890 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ZD shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

