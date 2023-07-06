GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 181 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on PNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

PNC stock opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

