Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNF. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

FNF opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

