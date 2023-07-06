GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,656 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

DCI stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

