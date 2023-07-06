GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

