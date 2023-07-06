Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.46, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

