GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Cass Information Systems worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $38.61 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $529.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.54%.

Insider Activity at Cass Information Systems

In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $42,162.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $90,865 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cass Information Systems

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.