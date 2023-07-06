Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $465.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

