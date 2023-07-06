GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,538,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 87.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,429,000 after acquiring an additional 308,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.