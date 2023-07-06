Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $145.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day moving average of $145.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.