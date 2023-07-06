PFG Advisors Buys 321 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock opened at $144.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.84 and its 200 day moving average is $147.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

