Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $390,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

