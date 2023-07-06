UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,927 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.