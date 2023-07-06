GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,625 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.99. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

