GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $99,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 911,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 21.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.4 %

COLM stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,913 shares in the company, valued at $405,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.