GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

