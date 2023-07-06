PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $85.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

