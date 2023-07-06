GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $94.09 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,908,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

