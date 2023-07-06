GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after acquiring an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

