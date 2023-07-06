Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $692.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

