Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

