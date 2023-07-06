Contrasting Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM)

ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ICZOOM Group and Snap One, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICZOOM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap One 0 2 1 0 2.33

Snap One has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.38%. Given Snap One’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Snap One is more favorable than ICZOOM Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.9% of ICZOOM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Snap One shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Snap One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Snap One’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Snap One $1.10 billion 0.74 -$8.63 million ($0.27) -39.41

ICZOOM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap One.

Profitability

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A Snap One -1.91% 3.41% 1.56%

Summary

Snap One beats ICZOOM Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools. Its products are used by small and medium-sized enterprises in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things, automotive electronics, and industry control segment. The company sells its products through its online platform. It also offers temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. The company was formerly known as Horizon Business Intelligence Co., Limited and changed its name to ICZOOM Group Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts. In addition, the company offers software solutions consisting of OvrC system that provides integrators with a cloud-based remote management and monitoring solution; OvrC Connect, a software that provides end consumers with the ability to manage their systems and resolve common problems independently; Control4 OS3 for command and control of smart living systems; Parasol, a subscription-based service that gives homeowners and small businesses access to a continuous remote support service; and 4Sight, a remote system management software for end consumers. It sells its through integrators and distributors, as well as through e-commerce portal. The company was formerly known as Crackle Intermediate Corp. and changed its name to Snap One Holdings Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Snap One Holdings Corp. is a subsidiary of Hellman & Friedman, LLC.

