Head to Head Review: Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) and Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) and Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Kroger and Ocado Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kroger
|$148.82 billion
|0.23
|$2.24 billion
|$3.49
|13.48
|Ocado Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kroger and Ocado Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kroger
|1
|8
|7
|0
|2.38
|Ocado Group
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1.50
Kroger presently has a consensus price target of $52.41, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Ocado Group has a consensus price target of $665.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,850.20%. Given Ocado Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocado Group is more favorable than Kroger.
Profitability
This table compares Kroger and Ocado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kroger
|1.71%
|30.96%
|6.31%
|Ocado Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Kroger beats Ocado Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.
