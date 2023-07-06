Head to Head Review: Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) and Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) and Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kroger and Ocado Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $148.82 billion 0.23 $2.24 billion $3.49 13.48 Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

77.7% of Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kroger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kroger and Ocado Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 1 8 7 0 2.38 Ocado Group 5 5 0 0 1.50

Kroger presently has a consensus price target of $52.41, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Ocado Group has a consensus price target of $665.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,850.20%. Given Ocado Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocado Group is more favorable than Kroger.

Profitability

This table compares Kroger and Ocado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 1.71% 30.96% 6.31% Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kroger beats Ocado Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

