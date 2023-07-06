Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Financial Survey

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Free Report) and Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shift Technologies and Zhongsheng Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 1 6 0 0 1.86 Zhongsheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $1.20, indicating a potential downside of 42.58%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Zhongsheng Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

26.9% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zhongsheng Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shift Technologies and Zhongsheng Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $505.28 million 0.07 -$172.04 million ($17.19) -0.12 Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A $5.36 7.19

Zhongsheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift Technologies. Shift Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhongsheng Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and Zhongsheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies -32.05% N/A -79.53% Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products. The company also provides value-added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, wheel and tire coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plans. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan. It also provides spare parts, automobile accessories, repair and maintenance services, detailing services, and other automobile-related products and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

