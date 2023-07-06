Comparing LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Azul and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul -25.93% N/A -14.15% LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64%

Risk & Volatility

Azul has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.3% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Azul shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Azul and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 0 4 1 0 2.20 LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Azul currently has a consensus target price of $10.74, suggesting a potential downside of 14.80%. Given Azul’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Azul is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Azul and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $3.09 billion 1.72 -$139.92 million ($5.80) -2.17 LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 36.04 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Azul.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Azul on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azul



Azul S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft. It is also involved in the cargo transportation, loyalty programs, travel packages, funding, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About LATAM Airlines Group



LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

