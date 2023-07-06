Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,380,037.86 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,380,037.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,942 shares in the company, valued at $85,562,347.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,195.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $1,469,205.48.

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,438,713.78.

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,447,065.86.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $1,382,202.44.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,257,730.14.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $1,219,570.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $1,224,566.24.

On Friday, May 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $1,156,084.94.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $172.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 35.9% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 82.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

