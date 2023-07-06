Financial Analysis: Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK – Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -17.73% N/A -16.00% XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Omnitek Engineering and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

XOS has a consensus price target of $1.65, indicating a potential upside of 512.47%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and XOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $1.07 million 0.60 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A XOS $34.04 million 1.35 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.61

Omnitek Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XOS.

Summary

XOS beats Omnitek Engineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

(Free Report)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. It offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed, liquefied, and renewable natural gas, as well as liquid petroleum gas; natural gas engines and components; and high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. The company's products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. It sells and delivers its products through its distributors, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About XOS

(Free Report)

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

