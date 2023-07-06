Jeffrey C. Smith Purchases 853 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Smith bought 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,154.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSBIP opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.