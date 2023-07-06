Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Purchases A$19,866.00 in Stock

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Free Report) insider Raelene Murphy bought 7,000 shares of Bega Cheese stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.84 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,866.00 ($13,244.00).
Bega Cheese Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
About Bega Cheese
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bega Cheese
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.