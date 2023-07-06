Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Insider Purchases A$19,866.00 in Stock

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Free Report) insider Raelene Murphy bought 7,000 shares of Bega Cheese stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.84 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,866.00 ($13,244.00).

Bega Cheese Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Bega Cheese alerts:

About Bega Cheese

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.