Insider Buying: Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Free Report) insider Diane Pass purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$21,500.00 ($14,333.33).
Kip McGrath Education Centres Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About Kip McGrath Education Centres
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kip McGrath Education Centres
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.