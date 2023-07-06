IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe Acquires 3,500 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $711,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of IGMS stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $407.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.04. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 36.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
