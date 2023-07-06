Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) & Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Critical Contrast

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Free Report) and Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Prometheus Biosciences and Pyxis Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prometheus Biosciences 0 7 4 0 2.36 Pyxis Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $153.36, suggesting a potential downside of 23.29%. Pyxis Oncology has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 452.27%. Given Pyxis Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pyxis Oncology is more favorable than Prometheus Biosciences.

Prometheus Biosciences has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Pyxis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prometheus Biosciences -3,768.76% -33.50% -29.59% Pyxis Oncology N/A -60.85% -50.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Pyxis Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prometheus Biosciences $6.81 million 1,403.55 -$141.75 million ($3.52) -56.80 Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A -$120.72 million ($3.22) -0.79

Pyxis Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prometheus Biosciences. Prometheus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pyxis Oncology beats Prometheus Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. The company also develops PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator for IBD and potentially other immune-mediated diseases; PRA052, an anti-CD30L mAb for IBD; PR1100, an anti-cytokine receptor mAb for IBD and other immune-mediated diseases; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD, and inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. It has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH for PRA052; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. As of June 16, 2023, Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company's antibody drug conjugate product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational human immunoglobulin G1 isotype site-specifically conjugated, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, including NSCLC, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, soft tissue sarcoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and kidney cancer. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

