Head to Head Review: Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) vs. IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A IAC -10.34% -5.97% -3.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prosus and IAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IAC $5.24 billion 0.99 -$1.17 billion ($6.21) -10.41

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prosus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IAC.

85.5% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prosus and IAC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 0 0 N/A IAC 0 1 10 0 2.91

IAC has a consensus target price of $82.93, indicating a potential upside of 28.24%. Given IAC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Prosus.

Summary

IAC beats Prosus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. IAC Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

