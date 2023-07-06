Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Financial Contrast

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of VeriSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 48.20% -45.19% 39.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Symbolic Logic and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Symbolic Logic and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 2 0 3.00

VeriSign has a consensus target price of $258.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.21%. Given VeriSign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Symbolic Logic and VeriSign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.24 $17.44 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.42 billion 16.25 $673.80 million $6.52 34.12

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Summary

VeriSign beats Symbolic Logic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

(Free Report)

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It also back-end systems for .cc, .gov, .edu, and .name domain names, as well as operates distributed servers, networking, security, and data integrity services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

