Insider Buying: Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT) Insider Purchases 45,901 Shares of Stock

Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT – Free Report) insider Michelle Guthrie acquired 45,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$41,310.90 ($27,540.60).

Michelle Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Michelle Guthrie 16,361 shares of Catapult Group International stock.

Catapult Group International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Catapult Group International Company Profile

Catapult Group International Limited develops and sells wearable tracking and analytics solutions in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Performance & Health, Tactics & Coaching, and Media & Other. The company's wearable solutions include Vector, a GPS enabled wearable solution; ClearSky for indoor and outdoor team tracking solution; and PLAYERTEK+, an athlete monitoring solution; and Catapult One, a fitness tracking device.

