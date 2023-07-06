Head to Head Review: Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) vs. Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) and Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clipper Realty and Ingenia Communities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $129.75 million N/A -$4.76 million ($0.45) -12.71 Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingenia Communities Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clipper Realty.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -4.67% -15.55% -0.50% Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clipper Realty and Ingenia Communities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clipper Realty beats Ingenia Communities Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer of communities offering quality affordable rental and holiday accommodation focussed on the growing seniors' market in Australia. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200 and has a market capitalisation of over $1.7 billion. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group has over 100 communities and is continuing to grow through acquisition and development.

