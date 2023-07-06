Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $43,515.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $43,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,906.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 3.4 %

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. Research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,051,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 141,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 178,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 233,478 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,066,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,438,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

