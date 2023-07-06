Head-To-Head Analysis: SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) versus Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) and Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and Babcock International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SNC-Lavalin Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Babcock International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. SNC-Lavalin Group pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Babcock International Group pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Babcock International Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNC-Lavalin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Babcock International Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and Babcock International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 57.32%. Babcock International Group has a consensus price target of $404.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11,131.48%. Given Babcock International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Babcock International Group is more favorable than SNC-Lavalin Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of SNC-Lavalin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Babcock International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and Babcock International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A $1.89 13.61 Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A $0.45 7.98

Babcock International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SNC-Lavalin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Babcock International Group beats SNC-Lavalin Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction management services for clients across the nuclear life cycle; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, including power plants, water supply and treatment systems, and desalination plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit, and mining and metallurgy project. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was founded in 1911 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment. The company also offers naval architecture, engineering, and project management services; submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation; critical vehicle fleet management, and equipment support and training services for military and civil customers; and designs, assesses, manufactures, installs, maintains, and decommissions vehicles for police, fire and ambulance, civil service, military, and other security-focused organizations. In addition, it provides plain line track renewal services; and engineering services for track projects, signaling, telecommunications, and on-track plants. Further, the company offers critical engineering services to defense and civil customers, including pilot training, equipment support, and airbase management, as well as operates aviation fleets that provide delivering emergency services. Babcock International Group PLC was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

