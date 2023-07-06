Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 151.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,903,796 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 300,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 224,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

