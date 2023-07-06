Reviewing NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) & FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NET Power and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 0 2.50 FuelCell Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00

NET Power presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $2.96, suggesting a potential upside of 35.27%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than NET Power.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $157.73 million 5.65 -$142.72 million ($0.33) -6.64

This table compares NET Power and FuelCell Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NET Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Risk and Volatility

NET Power has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 3.59, suggesting that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% FuelCell Energy -79.13% -18.42% -13.73%

Summary

NET Power beats FuelCell Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications. The company also provides SureSource platform in various configurations and applications, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems. Its SureSource power plants generate electricity, heat, hydrogen, and water. In addition, the company provides turn-key solutions, including development, engineering, procurement, construction, interconnection, and operation services. It serves various markets, including utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, microgrids, hydrogen transportation, food and beverage, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

