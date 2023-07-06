BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Insider Sells $213,835.86 in Stock

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUI opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119,977 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.