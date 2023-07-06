BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Insider Sells $213,835.86 in Stock

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) insider Peter Hayes sold 18,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $213,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MUI opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $12.82.
BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Fund
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.