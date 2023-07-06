Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Sells $180,180.00 in Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

