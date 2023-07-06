BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Insider Sells $150,600.00 in Stock

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance
Shares of MQT opened at $10.08 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.