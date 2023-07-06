BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Insider Sells $150,600.00 in Stock

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MQT opened at $10.08 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 18.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 535,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 18.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 409,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 63,354 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 316,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 209,348 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

