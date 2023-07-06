Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) Insider Buys A$74,074.00 in Stock

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM – Free Report) insider Peter Mansell acquired 592,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,074.00 ($49,382.67).
Ora Banda Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.17.
About Ora Banda Mining
